Miley (7-4) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks over 6.1 innings against the Phillies. He struck out four.

Miley was cruising Sunday, holding the Phillies hitless until the sixth inning. However, he'd give up a run on a Nick Castellanos two-out double before surrendering a pair of homers in the seventh en route to an eventual 4-2 loss. The 36-year-old Miley had been pitching well for the Brewers, going 4-1 with a 2.77 ERA over his prior 10 starts. Overall, the left-hander sports a 3.33 ERA with a 1.14 WHIP and 64:30 K:BB across 19 starts (100 innings) this season. Miley's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Yankees in his next outing.