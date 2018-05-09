Brewers' Wade Miley: Hits disabled list
Miley was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain.
Miley lasted just one out into his second start of the season before suffering the injury. He underwent an MRI on Tuesday night and is likely to miss more than a few weeks, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Brent Suter is the likely candidate to fill in for him in the rotation. Depending on Miley's timeline, there's a chance that there isn't a rotation spot for hime to return to once he's healthy, as Jimmy Nelson is expected to be back from his shoulder injury in early July.
