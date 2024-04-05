Miley (shoulder) is scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Nashville on Friday, MLB.com reports.

Miley opened the season on the 15-day injured list due to a left shoulder impingement, but he looks on track to be ready to return shortly after he's first eligible for activation April 9. After his shoulder checked out fine Monday following a two-inning simulated game, Miley will test himself in an uncontrolled setting Friday, and he'll likely increase his innings and pitch counts as well. The Brewers will check back in with Miley following the rehab start before determining his next step, but if he fares well Friday, his next outing could come with Milwaukee during its four-game series in Cincinnati at the beginning of next week.