Brewers' Wade Miley: Leaves Wednesday's game with apparent injury
Miley left Wednesday's outing after suffering an injury trying to field a bunt in the fifth inning, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Miley immediately came up lame after fielding the ball and had to be escorted to the dugout with head athletic trainer Dan Wright. This injury comes at a very inopportune time for the left-hander, as Miley appeared to be on the verge of earning the final spot in the Brewers' rotation. There will be an update on his status in the coming hours.
