Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Friday that Miley (lat/rib) is likely to be sidelined 6-to-8 weeks, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Miley was placed on the injured list Wednesday and has since been diagnosed with a posterior serratus strain around the left side of his rib cage. The best-case scenario calls for him to return to Milwaukee's starting rotation just before the All-Star break in July. He had registered a steady 3.67 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB through 41.2 innings (eight starts) this season.