Brewers' Wade Miley: Lined up for start in Game 3
Miley will take the mound for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Rockies on Sunday as long as he isn't needed during Friday's contest, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The Brewers did use six arms during Thursday's victory, but with Jhoulys Chacin on the mound and Gio Gonzalez, Freddy Peralta and Junior Guerra in the bullpen with the ability to eat up innings, Miley shouldn't be needed Friday, so expect him to start Sunday's outing at Coors Field. During his lone start versus the Rockies this season, he allowed three earned runs across five innings in a home start in early August. Miley logged a 2.57 ERA (3.63 FIP) and a 5.6 K/9 in 16 starts for Milwaukee this year.
