Brewers' Wade Miley: Lined up to start Game 5
Miley will start Game 5 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Wednesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Miley will get the ball on short rest after blanking the Dodgers through 5.2 innings in Game 2 on Saturday. Through two starts this postseason, the southpaw has allowed just five hits and one walk across 10.1 scoreless innings.
