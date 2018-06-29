Brewers' Wade Miley: Makes second rehab start
Miley (oblique) allowed five earned runs over 3.1 innings in a rehab start with Double-A Biloxi on Thursday.
Thursday's results weren't pretty for Miley, but he was able to up his pitch count to 47 after making 31 tosses his first time out. Miley is expected to make at least two more rehab starts before the Brewers decide his next step. He is eligible to come off the disabled list July 9, but the Brewers will not be forced to activate him until July 21, so they could wait until after the All-Star break to bring him back.
