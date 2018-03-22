Brewers' Wade Miley: MRI reveals slight groin tear
Miley's MRI showed a slight tear in his left groin after being diagnosed with a strain following Wednesday's game, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Miley stated that he's unsure as to how long he might be sidelined and the club has yet to release any sort of timetable for the southpaw, but that may not be his most immediate hurdle at this point in time. First, the Brewers will have to decide if Miley is worth keeping on the roster, as he's set to receive a $100,000 retention bonus if he's still on the team by Saturday. Miley had been having an impressive camp with Milwaukee thus far, and said that he wants to remain with the club, but it seems unlikely that the team would add him to the big-league roster and the disabled list in the event that this injury forces him to miss an extended period of time. Expect an update on this situation in the coming days.
