Brewers' Wade Miley: Nearing mound work
Miley (groin) is hoping to return to the mound sometime next week, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Miley is currently limited to playing catch while rehabbing with Double-A Biloxi. Once he's able to resume mound work, Miley will have to build back up to a starter's workload, so he'll likely be sidelined for another month or so. In the meantime, Brandon Woodruff will remain in the Brewers' rotation.
More News
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Sticking with Brewers, opt-out date pushed back•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Won't throw for two weeks•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: MRI reveals slight groin tear•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Diagnosed with groin strain, headed for MRI•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Leaves Wednesday's game with apparent injury•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Finalist for rotation spot•
-
Eligibity update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...