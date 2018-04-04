Miley (groin) is hoping to return to the mound sometime next week, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Miley is currently limited to playing catch while rehabbing with Double-A Biloxi. Once he's able to resume mound work, Miley will have to build back up to a starter's workload, so he'll likely be sidelined for another month or so. In the meantime, Brandon Woodruff will remain in the Brewers' rotation.