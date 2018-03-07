Miley has not allowed an earned run while posting an 11:1 K:BB in eight innings over three spring appearances for the Brewers.

Miley was tagged for three unearned runs his last time out Tuesday, but he is otherwise off to a great start with his new squad, allowing just seven runners to reach base in his eight frames while punching out plenty other hitters. Miley is on a minor-league deal with the Brewers, but he is making a strong case early on to break camp with a back-end spot in the team's starting rotation.