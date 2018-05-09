Miley (oblique) will miss 4-to-6 weeks, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

This is a rough estimate on the part of the Brewers' medical staff, but it sounds like Miley will be back in mid-to-late June. He only recorded one out before exiting Tuesday's start with the oblique strain. Once healthy, he will be an option to slot into the big-league rotation.