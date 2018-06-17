Miley (oblique) threw live batting practice at Miller Park on Sunday, and is expected to see at least four rehab starts before his activation, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Operating under the assumption that everything went well for Miley on Sunday, the team is expected to send the left-hander to Double-A Biloxi to begin a rehab assignment later in the week. He's not eligible to return from the 60-day DL until July 9 anyway, so the Brewers can afford for Miley to play it safe with his rehab. It's unclear exactly how Miley will fit in upon his return, as the Milwaukee starting staff has exceeded expectations while contributing to a 3.41 team ERA, good for the fourth-best mark in all of baseball.