Brewers' Wade Miley: Rehab plan laid out
Miley (oblique) threw live batting practice at Miller Park on Sunday, and is expected to see at least four rehab starts before his activation, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Operating under the assumption that everything went well for Miley on Sunday, the team is expected to send the left-hander to Double-A Biloxi to begin a rehab assignment later in the week. He's not eligible to return from the 60-day DL until July 9 anyway, so the Brewers can afford for Miley to play it safe with his rehab. It's unclear exactly how Miley will fit in upon his return, as the Milwaukee starting staff has exceeded expectations while contributing to a 3.41 team ERA, good for the fourth-best mark in all of baseball.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...