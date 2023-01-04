Miley agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Brewers on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Miley battled numerous injuries last season and threw only 37 innings for the Cubs, and he'll remain in the NL Central for the 2023 campaign. The veteran left-hander salvaged his MLB career on a minor-league deal with Milwaukee in 2018 with a 2.57 ERA in 16 starts, and the Brewers are hoping for another resurgent season after an injury-plagued 2022 campaign. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Miley's deal includes a $10 million mutual option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout, plus up to $1.5 million of incentives.