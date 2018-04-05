Miley (groin) is scheduled for a bullpen session with Double-A Biloxi on Friday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

This is a step in the right direction for the left-hander, as he hasn't been able to throw off a mound since tearing his groin on March 21. Miley still isn't expected to be back in full action until later in April since he still has to build back up to a starter's workload.