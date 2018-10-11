Miley will start Game 2 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Saturday.

The Brewers announced that Gio Gonzalez will take the mound for Game 1 on Friday while Jhoulys Chacin is lined up for Game 3 in Los Angeles on Monday following Miley's start. During his outing against the Rockies in the NLDS, Miley tossed 4.2 scoreless innings while giving up just three hits and one walk to go along with a pair of strikeouts. Across his two starts versus the Dodgers this year -- both coming in July -- Miley didn't allow an earned run in 13 innings.