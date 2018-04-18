Miley (groin) will throw 60 or more pitches in his next rehab start, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers were pleased with Miley's first rehab appearance Tuesday. He's set to increase his pitch count in his next one and could then be ready to return to the big leagues. With ERAs of 5.37 and 5.61 in the past two seasons, though, he's unlikely to be much of a fantasy asset even if he works his way into the rotation in Milwaukee.