Brewers' Wade Miley: Set to increase to 60 pitches
Miley (groin) will throw 60 or more pitches in his next rehab start, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The Brewers were pleased with Miley's first rehab appearance Tuesday. He's set to increase his pitch count in his next one and could then be ready to return to the big leagues. With ERAs of 5.37 and 5.61 in the past two seasons, though, he's unlikely to be much of a fantasy asset even if he works his way into the rotation in Milwaukee.
More News
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Throws 37 pitches Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Returning to mound Friday•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Nearing mound work•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Sticking with Brewers, opt-out date pushed back•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Won't throw for two weeks•
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.