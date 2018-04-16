Brewers' Wade Miley: Set to start Tuesday
Miley (groin) is scheduled to start a minor-league game Tuesday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Miley has not appeared in a game since injuring his groin late during the spring season, but barring any setbacks, he will do just that Tuesday in a game with Double-A Biloxi. Miley is expected to make a couple starts in the minors, after which the Brewers will need to add him to the big-league roster or allow him to opt out of his contract with the club.
