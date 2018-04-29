Brewers' Wade Miley: Set to start Wednesday
Miley (groin) will be tabbed with the start Wednesday against the Reds.
The Brewers have decided to add Miley to the starting rotation and move Brent Suter to the bullpen. With Jimmy Nelson still rehabbing from a shoulder injury, Miley looks to become the fifth starter until Nelson's return. The 31-year-old has been battling a groin strain since spring training, but he'll be ready to go for Wednesday's start against Cincinnati.
