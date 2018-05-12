The Brewers transferred Miley (oblique) to the 60-day disabled list Saturday.

Miley hit the 10-day DL on Tuesday with a right oblique strain and was given a 6-to-8 week recovery timetable, so the shift to the 60-day isn't all that surprising. The veteran left-hander will be eligible to return in early July around the All-Star break.

