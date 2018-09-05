Brewers' Wade Miley: Six strong innings in win over Cubs
Miley (3-2) allowed one run across six innings Tuesday to earn the win against the Cubs, allowing three hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
Miley went without issuing a walk for the first time this season and induced nine groundball outs as he kept a prolific offense at bay. He allowed a run on a throwing error in the second inning, but be was quite adept at limiting baserunners the rest of the way. This quality start continues a strong run of form for Miley, who's now allowed two earned runs or fewer in 11 of his 12 starts this season. The left-hander will take a sterling 2.12 ERA into his next scheduled start against this same Cubs club.
More News
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Tosses gem vs. Reds•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Avoids serious damage in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Fans seven in loss•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Delivers quality start against Braves•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Allows three runs in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Fires seven shutout in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...