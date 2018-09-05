Miley (3-2) allowed one run across six innings Tuesday to earn the win against the Cubs, allowing three hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Miley went without issuing a walk for the first time this season and induced nine groundball outs as he kept a prolific offense at bay. He allowed a run on a throwing error in the second inning, but be was quite adept at limiting baserunners the rest of the way. This quality start continues a strong run of form for Miley, who's now allowed two earned runs or fewer in 11 of his 12 starts this season. The left-hander will take a sterling 2.12 ERA into his next scheduled start against this same Cubs club.