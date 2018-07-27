Miley tossing five innings Thursday, taking the no-decision while yielding two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one in the 7-5 win over the Giants.

The 31-year-old southpaw allowed both runs in the second frame but threw a pretty clean outing besides that. Miley now owns an ugly 12:13 K:BB but a shiny 2.01 ERA alongside it. He'll look for his second win of the season on Tuesday against the Dodgers.