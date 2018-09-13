Miley will start Monday against the Reds, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Miley was originally lined up to start Sunday's series finale against the Pirates, but he'll switch places in the rotation with Jhoulys Chacin as the Brewers try and line up their rotation for a potential playoff series. The southpaw will now face the Reds, who he has fared well against in two starts this season, posting a 1.35 ERA and 0.90 WHIP with 10 strikeouts across 13.1 innings.

