Brewers' Wade Miley: Start pushed back
Miley will start Monday against the Reds, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Miley was originally lined up to start Sunday's series finale against the Pirates, but he'll switch places in the rotation with Jhoulys Chacin as the Brewers try and line up their rotation for a potential playoff series. The southpaw will now face the Reds, who he has fared well against in two starts this season, posting a 1.35 ERA and 0.90 WHIP with 10 strikeouts across 13.1 innings.
More News
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Allows two runs in win over Cubs•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Six strong innings in win over Cubs•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Tosses gem vs. Reds•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Avoids serious damage in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Fans seven in loss•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Delivers quality start against Braves•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...