Brewers' Wade Miley: Sticking with Brewers, opt-out date pushed back
Miley (groin) will remain with the Brewers organization while rehabbing his injury over the next 2-to-4 weeks, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The veteran is on a minor-league deal that has major league incentives if he ultimately makes the 25-man roster. Because Miley is injured, his opt-out date has been pushed back until he can resume pitching. Look for the Brewers to start the season with either Brent Suter or Brandon Woodruff as their No.5 starter with Miley on the shelf until at least mid-April.
