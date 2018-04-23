Brewers' Wade Miley: Tagged in minor-league start
Miley (groin) allowed four earned runs over three innings in a start with Double-A Biloxi on Sunday.
Miley has made two starts with Biloxi since returning to game action, and the results have not been pretty, as he has allowed 10 hits, six runs (four earned), and three home runs over 5.2 innings. He did throw the ball very well during the spring, though, which will help his cause when the Brewers decide whether to add him to the big-league roster or let him opt out of his contract at some point in the coming days.
More News
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Set to increase to 60 pitches•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Throws 37 pitches Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Returning to mound Friday•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Nearing mound work•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Sticking with Brewers, opt-out date pushed back•
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...