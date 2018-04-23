Miley (groin) allowed four earned runs over three innings in a start with Double-A Biloxi on Sunday.

Miley has made two starts with Biloxi since returning to game action, and the results have not been pretty, as he has allowed 10 hits, six runs (four earned), and three home runs over 5.2 innings. He did throw the ball very well during the spring, though, which will help his cause when the Brewers decide whether to add him to the big-league roster or let him opt out of his contract at some point in the coming days.