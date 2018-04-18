Miley (groin) allowed two unearned runs on four hits with two strikeouts over 2.2 innings for Double-A Biloxi on Tuesday.

Since Miley isn't on Milwaukee's 40-man roster, his outing in Biloxi should be viewed as an unofficial rehab assignment, as he made his first game appearance since suffering a groin strain nearly a month earlier in spring training. The 31-year-old reached his limit with 37 pitches Tuesday and will likely need at least two more minor-league starts to build up his stamina before the Brewers consider adding him to the MLB roster.