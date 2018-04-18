Brewers' Wade Miley: Throws 37 pitches
Miley (groin) allowed two unearned runs on four hits with two strikeouts over 2.2 innings for Double-A Biloxi on Tuesday.
It's an unofficial rehab assignment-- since he isn't on the 40-man roster -- for Miley, and was his first game appearance since tearing his groin March 21 in spring training. The 31-year-old reached his pitch limit with 37 pitches and will likely need a few more starts to build up his stamina before the Brewers consider adding him to the big-league roster.
