Brewers' Wade Miley: Throws 4.2 scoreless in clincher
Miley threw 4.2 scoreless innings in Sunday's series-clinching victory over the Rockies. He allowed three hits, posted a 2:1 K:BB and did not factor into the decision.
Miley almost certainly would have been allowed to go for the win had the Brewers been playing a regular-season contest Sunday, but manager Craig Counsell opted to turn to his bullpen in the fifth inning with a runner on and Charlie Blackmon at the plate, and the decision paid off when Corey Knebel struck Blackmon out. It's a good bet Miley makes a start at some point during the NLCS, but it remains to be seen when.
More News
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Lined up for start in Game 3•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Early exit in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Turns in short outing vs. Pirates•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Five scoreless innings in win over Reds•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Start pushed back•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Allows two runs in win over Cubs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...