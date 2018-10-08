Miley threw 4.2 scoreless innings in Sunday's series-clinching victory over the Rockies. He allowed three hits, posted a 2:1 K:BB and did not factor into the decision.

Miley almost certainly would have been allowed to go for the win had the Brewers been playing a regular-season contest Sunday, but manager Craig Counsell opted to turn to his bullpen in the fifth inning with a runner on and Charlie Blackmon at the plate, and the decision paid off when Corey Knebel struck Blackmon out. It's a good bet Miley makes a start at some point during the NLCS, but it remains to be seen when.