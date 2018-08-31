Brewers' Wade Miley: Tosses gem vs. Reds
Miley allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out six over 7.1 innings. He didn't factor into the decision Thursday against Cincinnati.
Miley sailed through six scoreless frames before ultimately allowing a run in the seventh to tie the game 1-1. The Brewers would go on to win the ballgame in extras. The 31-year-old was efficient in his most recent performance, tossing 68 of 105 pitches for strikes as he managed to work deep into his outing. He's been one of Milwaukee's more dependable starters this season when healthy, posting a 2.18 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with 39 punchouts through 57.2 innings (11 starts).
