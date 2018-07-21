Brewers' Wade Miley: Tosses six strong frames
Miley allowed one run (zero earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings as he didn't factor into the decision.
Miley exited in a 1-1 game, with the only run against him coming on a passed ball in the third inning. The 31-year-old lefty has made two starts since coming off the disabled list, allowing two earned runs with seven strikeouts over 11 innings. Miley's next start figures to come Wednesday against the Nationals.
