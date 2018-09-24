Miley allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out one over four innings Sunday against Pittsburgh. He didn't factor into the decision.

Miley was handed a 7-0 lead early, but he ran into trouble in the fifth inning, surrendering four runs without recording an out. The 31-year-old had been pitching well prior to Sunday's start, giving up seven runs over his previous six appearances (33.1 innings). He'll look to end the regular season on a high note Saturday against Detroit.