Brewers' Wade Miley: Will rejoin Brewers this week
Miley (oblique) is expected to rejoin the Brewers during their upcoming three-game series in Miami, and is a candidate to start Thursday in Pittsburgh, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Miley made his fourth rehab start Saturday and looked sharp, striking out four across four scoreless and hitless innings. This followed up another quality performance in his third rehab start, where he struck out four across 4.1 scoreless frames. The left-hander is eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list Monday, but the exact day of his activation is uncertain at this time. It should come at or before Thursday, however, when the Brewers need a fifth starter for the series opener against the Pirates.
