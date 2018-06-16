Miley (oblique) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Sunday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Miley resumed playing catch in late May and now appears to be closing in on a minor-league rehab assignment. The 31-year-old isn't eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list until July 9, but would likely need a handful of rehab starts regardless.

