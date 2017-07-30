Brewers' Wei-Chung Wang: Called to majors
Wang had his contract selected by the Brewers on Sunday.
Wang was selected by the Brewers in the 2014 Rule 5 draft and trudged his way through a disastrous 10.90 ERA over 17.1 low-leverage innings with the big-league club in his first season with Milwaukee. The 25-year-old has spent the 2017 campaign in the tough pitching environment of Colorado Springs but has performed admirably, currently holding a 2.09 ERA over 47.1 innings. He'll provide another lefty arm in the Brewers bullpen moving forward.
