Wang had his contract selected by the Brewers on Sunday.

Wang was selected by the Brewers in the 2014 Rule 5 draft and trudged his way through a disastrous 10.90 ERA over 17.1 low-leverage innings with the big-league club in his first season with Milwaukee. The 25-year-old has spent the 2017 campaign in the tough pitching environment of Colorado Springs but has performed admirably, currently holding a 2.09 ERA over 47.1 innings. He'll provide another lefty arm in the Brewers bullpen moving forward.

