Brewers' Wei-Chung Wang: Sent back to minors
Wang was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs following Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The Brewers need to open a roster spot for Thursday's starter Matt Garza, and Wang was chosen as the roster casualty. He only appeared in one game before being sent back to the minors, allowing a hit without recording an out. He could return later in the year should Milwaukee need another lefty bullpen arm.
