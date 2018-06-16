Brewers' Wendell Rijo: Shipped to Yankees
Rijo was acquired from the Brewers as the player to be named later in the May 25 trade that sent Erik Kratz to Milwaukee.
Rijo will be assigned to High-A Tampa. The young second baseman seems to have stalled out at Double-A, having hit just .189/.267/.281 in parts of three seasons at that level.
