The Brewers have selected Rudy with the 162nd overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

The 21-year-old righty from Cal Poly Pomona is first Division II player to come off the board during this year's draft and served as the staff ace for the Broncos during his lone season with the program. He posted a 96:15 K:BB and limited opponents to a .228 average in 87 innings, but the low level of competition he faced diminishes some of his accomplishments.