Contreras went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's victory over the Reds.

Contreras clubbed his second long ball of July on Saturday via a solo homer off lefty Andrew Abbott in the fourth inning. The catcher extended his hit streak to nine consecutive games. Over that stretch, Contreras is batting 17-for-38 (.447) with seven RBI and seven runs scored. Entering Saturday's tilt, Contreras owned a massive .277 ISO against southpaws in 2023.