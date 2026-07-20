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Brewers' William Contreras: Delivers walk-off homer

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Contreras went 1-for-2 with a three-run walk-off home run in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Marlins

Contreras entered the game as a pinch hitter for Jake Bauers in the seventh inning and struck out in his first trip to the plate. He got another chance in the ninth with two runners aboard and one out, trailing by a run, and made the most of it by launching a three-run walk-off homer off Pete Fairbanks. The blast was his 10th of the season. Contreras closed the first half in a 2-for-22 slump, so Sunday's heroics could provide some momentum as he looks to regain his rhythm at the plate.

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