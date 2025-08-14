Contreras went 2-for-3 with two walks and four RBI in Wednesday's 12-5 win over the Pirates.

Both knocks were singles but Contreras did plenty of damage with them, driving in runs in the fourth and sixth innings before drawing a bases-loaded walk in the seventh. The star backstop has at least one RBI in five straight games and multi-hit performances in four straight, and over 24 contests since the All-Star break he's batting .323 (31-for-96) with five doubles, six homers, 19 runs and 22 RBI.