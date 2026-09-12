Contreras went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, three additional RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's 20-0 win over the Reds.

Contreras opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first and added two more RBI during Milwaukee's eight-run fifth inning. The star backstop capped the scoring in emphatic fashion, crushing a three-run homer off position player Jose Trevino in the eighth to make it 20-0. The blast was Contreras' 16th of the season, while his six RBI represented his highest total in a game this year. He's gone yard in three of his last five games and is hitting .282 with a .915 OPS across nine games since the beginning of September.