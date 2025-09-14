Contreras went 2-for-3 with three RBI during the Brewers' 9-8 extra-inning win over the Cardinals on Saturday.

Contreras played a key role in the Brewers' comeback victory Saturday, when he smacked a sacrifice fly in the sixth and eighth innings before tying the game at 7-7 in the ninth on an infield single that brought Sal Frelick home. It was Contreras' fourth game this season that he recorded at least three RBI, all of which have come since Aug. 10. He has gone 12-for-37 (.324) with five RBI and seven runs scored since Sept. 1.