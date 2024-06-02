Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Contreras started Milwaukee's first 58 games of the season (58 at catcher, 11 at designated hitter), but he'll receive a well-deserved day off Sunday versus Chicago. He's been an MVP candidate early in 2024 with a eight homers, 44 RBI, 48 runs, four steals and a .322/.394/.498 slash line. Gary Sanchez is working behind the plate Sunday for the Brewers.