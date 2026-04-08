Brewers' William Contreras: Getting breather Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Contreras is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Boston.
It's the first true off day this season for Contreras, as the only other time he was out of the lineup came during the second leg of a doubleheader. Gary Sanchez will do the catching and bat fifth in Wednesday's rubber match.
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