Brewers' William Contreras: Goes deep twice in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Contreras went 3-for-4 with two homers and three RBI in Sunday's win versus the Mets.
The 27-year-old backstop notched the sixth career multi-homer performance with this effort. Contreras opened his team's scoring with a solo shot off New York starter Sean Manaea in the fourth and then returned in the fifth to launch a two-run long ball off reliever Reed Garrett. The two-time All-Star is slashing .255/.354/.389 with 12 home runs, five steals, 65 runs scored and 52 RBI in 486 total plate appearances.
More News
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Hits 10th homer win•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Five hits in offensive eruption•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Homers twice in loss•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Rips two doubles Friday•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Rare multi-RBI game in win•