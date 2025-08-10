Contreras went 3-for-4 with two homers and three RBI in Sunday's win versus the Mets.

The 27-year-old backstop notched the sixth career multi-homer performance with this effort. Contreras opened his team's scoring with a solo shot off New York starter Sean Manaea in the fourth and then returned in the fifth to launch a two-run long ball off reliever Reed Garrett. The two-time All-Star is slashing .255/.354/.389 with 12 home runs, five steals, 65 runs scored and 52 RBI in 486 total plate appearances.