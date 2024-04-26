Contreras went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, three runs scored and a stolen base while also drawing a walk in Thursday's win over the Pirates.

Contreras launched a solo homer off Mitch Keller in the top of the first to give Milwaukee an early lead and then came around to score the team's third run on a Rhys Hoskins single in the third, following a walk. He would add a single in the fifth before going on to steal his second base of the season. The catcher scored three runs in the contest, a mark he's hit three times now in the early season, while also recording multiple hits for the second consecutive game. Contreras is now batting .373 in April with five homers, 20 RBI and 21 runs scored.