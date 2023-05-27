Contreras is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.
Contreras just had a day off Thursday, so it's a little surprising to see him sit again in favor of Victor Caratini. He's been in a bad way at the plate in recent weeks (.140/.260/.302 over his last 12 games), so perhaps manager Craig Counsell is simply trying to get his young catcher going again with some extra rest.
