Contreras went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 10-3 loss to the Cubs.

Contreras snapped a power drought with his first home run since June 14 in the first inning, then added another in the fourth. It marked the fifth multi-homer game of the catcher's career and put an exclamation point on a strong three-game set against the Cubs that featured three extra-base hits, three RBI and six runs scored. On the season, he's slashing .250/.348/.363 with eight long balls, 45 RBI, 56 runs scored and five steals across 443 plate appearances.