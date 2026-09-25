Brewers manager Pat Murphy said after Thursday's 5-1 win over the Phillies that he removed Contreras for a pinch hitter late because the backstop didn't run out a grounder he could have gotten a hit on, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

This doesn't figure to have any real implications for Contreras' playing time moving forward, but it sends a message to the clubhouse that a lack of hustle will not be tolerated. Contreras was an All-Star this season -- his third career All-Star selection -- and he has been hot for Milwaukee with an .886 OPS in September entering Thursday's game.