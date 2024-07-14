Contreras went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Nationals.

Contreras went 0-for-10 over his previous three games. He was able to snap the slump in his second at-bat Sunday with his solo shot, which put the Brewers ahead 2-1 in the third inning. The All-Star catcher has had few quiet stretches this year. He's now at a .286/.352/.440 slash line with 11 homers, 55 RBI, 65 runs scored, 23 doubles and five stolen bases over 93 games.